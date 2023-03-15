Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,074.22

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,074.22 ($13.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,187.50 ($14.47). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,183 ($14.42), with a volume of 6,068,585 shares.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.16) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.32) to GBX 1,518 ($18.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.16) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,656.14 ($20.18).

The company has a market cap of £32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,283.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,074.22.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

