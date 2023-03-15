Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for CubeSmart Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CUBE stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,244,000 after purchasing an additional 314,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,152,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.94%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

