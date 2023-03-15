Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Issued By KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

EXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.60%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.



