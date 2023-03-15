Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

