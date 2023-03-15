Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

