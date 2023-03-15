Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a report issued on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. NN has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.61.
NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.
