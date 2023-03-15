Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issued By B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after buying an additional 217,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after buying an additional 197,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 1,431,883 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 345,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.