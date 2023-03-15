QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.58. QC shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 50,399 shares changing hands.

QC Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

QC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and is focused on providing credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. The firm engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans, and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

