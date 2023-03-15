Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 92.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $180,000. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $5,190,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 112.6% in the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XM opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

