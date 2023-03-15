Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI):

2/24/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.