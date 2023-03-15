ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.05

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.12). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 114,998 shares traded.

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReNeuron Group

In other ReNeuron Group news, insider Barbara Staehelin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,656.31). In related news, insider Barbara Staehelin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,656.31). Also, insider John Hawkins purchased 47,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,766.80 ($5,809.63). In the last three months, insiders have bought 177,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,680. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

