Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have commented on RCII. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 154,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 59,321 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $10,833,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.45 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

