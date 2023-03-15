Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.47

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $31.11. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 305,649 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

