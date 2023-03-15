Requisite Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Up 2.7 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.