Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $986,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

