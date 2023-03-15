Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ChromaDex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 77.39% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.