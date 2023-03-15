Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AudioEye, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AudioEye in a report released on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AudioEye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.
AudioEye Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.78.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
