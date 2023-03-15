Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AudioEye, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AudioEye in a report released on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AudioEye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AudioEye Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.