Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

JANX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

NASDAQ JANX opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $598.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.