Restore (LON:RST) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $354.71

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.71 ($4.32) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.84). Restore shares last traded at GBX 316 ($3.85), with a volume of 410,021 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.19) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 450 ($5.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Restore Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £432.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,257.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 354.71.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

