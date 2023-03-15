Reviewing CI&T (CINT) & The Competition

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CI&T to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s rivals have a beta of 2.48, indicating that their average share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.07% -7.54% 0.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CI&T and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 28.72 CI&T Competitors $2.17 billion $188.37 million 21.44

CI&T’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CI&T and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 220 1423 2544 83 2.58

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.44%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 30.89%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

CI&T rivals beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

