Reviewing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and MicroAlgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 3.41 $419.42 million $7.08 40.32 MicroAlgo N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 8.69% 21.55% 15.91% MicroAlgo N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares EPAM Systems and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EPAM Systems and MicroAlgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 3 10 0 2.77 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus target price of $402.14, indicating a potential upside of 40.86%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of EPAM Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats MicroAlgo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

