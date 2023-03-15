Reviewing EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EverQuote and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 3 4 0 2.57 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

EverQuote currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.64%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than MassRoots.

EverQuote has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $404.13 million 1.07 -$24.42 million ($0.77) -17.30 MassRoots $10,000.00 51,986.58 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -6.04% -23.07% -14.98% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Summary

EverQuote beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

