Reviewing Gogoro (GGR) & Its Peers

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gogoro to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Gogoro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gogoro
|-25.84%
|-35.10%
|-11.87%
|Gogoro Competitors
|-4,071.63%
|-25.30%
|-11.55%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gogoro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gogoro
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Gogoro Competitors
|843
|2209
|3035
|135
|2.40
Insider & Institutional Ownership
10.3% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Gogoro and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gogoro
|$382.83 million
|-$98.91 million
|-7.98
|Gogoro Competitors
|$45.56 billion
|$2.45 billion
|12.79
Gogoro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Gogoro peers beat Gogoro on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.
