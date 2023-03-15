RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.60

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.60 and traded as high as $24.32. RGC Resources shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 12,612 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of -0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RGC Resources by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RGC Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RGC Resources by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

