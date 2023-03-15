RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
RIBT opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
