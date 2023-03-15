RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RIBT opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

