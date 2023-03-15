Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.95

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.95 and traded as low as C$38.75. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$39.95, with a volume of 7,833 shares trading hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$437.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.95.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

