RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.85

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.85 and traded as high as C$21.39. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$21.09, with a volume of 1,175,069 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REI.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.18.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.19.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.