Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 174.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

HOOD opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $904,700.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,450.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $904,700.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,450.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,712. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

