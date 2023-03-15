Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.27

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.27 and traded as high as $25.47. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 19,982 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $177.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 63,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 21,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

