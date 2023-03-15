Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.
Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies Price Performance
Roper Technologies stock opened at $428.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.02.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.