Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 239.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of OTLY opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.78. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

