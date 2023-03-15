Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 239.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Shares of OTLY opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.78. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
