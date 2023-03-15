Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $44.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

