Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,600 ($19.50) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sanne Group Stock Performance

LON SNN opened at GBX 921 ($11.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 921 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 919.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Sanne Group has a 52 week low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 950 ($11.58).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Sanne Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.