Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,600 ($19.50) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sanne Group Stock Performance
LON SNN opened at GBX 921 ($11.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 921 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 919.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Sanne Group has a 52 week low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 950 ($11.58).
Sanne Group Company Profile
