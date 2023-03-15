Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $6.14. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 979,948 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
