Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $6.14. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 979,948 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

