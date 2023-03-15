Sera Prognostics (SERA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sera Prognostics Stock Up 8.6 %

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.27. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sera Prognostics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

