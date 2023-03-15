ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Gap Down to $62.77

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.77, but opened at $57.44. ServisFirst Bancshares shares last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 145,523 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $3,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.