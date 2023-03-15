Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Grows By 23.9%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.

