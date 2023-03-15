Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Decreases By 6.6%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

