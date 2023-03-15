Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Increases By 10.2%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on ARZGY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.45 ($17.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.71.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
