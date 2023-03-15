Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Increases By 23.8%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 511,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,326,000 after buying an additional 153,211 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,749,000 after buying an additional 60,951 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $174.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.59. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.