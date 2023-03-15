Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Grows By 10.1%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 936,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.8 days.

Shares of BCCLF stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Becle has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

