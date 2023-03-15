Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expands By 10.1%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 540,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,475.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,415.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,071.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

