Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Declines By 6.5%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOUYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €43.00 ($46.24) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.50 ($37.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bouygues presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

