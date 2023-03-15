Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Increases By 9.9%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cintas Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $441.75 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.14 and a 200-day moving average of $431.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,341,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

