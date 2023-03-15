Short Interest in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Expands By 10.1%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 89,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $519.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.00. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

