Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Decreases By 6.7%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Dune Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

Featured Stories

