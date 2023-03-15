Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Expands By 9.8%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,600,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 137,104 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,230,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 325,779 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 316,004 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 597,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 338,184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the period.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

