Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Rises By 24.2%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.7 %

FTAIP opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

