Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Grows By 10.0%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of HBBHF stock opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

