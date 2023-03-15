Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Decreases By 6.5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,044,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 105,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

